Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 696,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

