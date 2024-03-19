Diligent Investors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. 188,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

