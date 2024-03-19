Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $855,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUSA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 9,104 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $444.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

