Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $157,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -187.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

