Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.88.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $614.00. 698,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $562.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.54 and a 52 week high of $627.41. The company has a market cap of $265.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

