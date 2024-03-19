Diligent Investors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,522,475. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.