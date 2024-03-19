Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $16.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 3,523,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,220,842. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $19.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

