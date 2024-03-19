Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Derwent London Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.
About Derwent London
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.