Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

DRMA stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

