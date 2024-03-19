Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.96 and a 200-day moving average of $382.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.