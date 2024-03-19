Decred One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.26 or 0.00035847 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $370.49 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 60,669.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00108359 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00017001 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003067 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000067 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,931,439 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.