Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Guggenheim

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

