Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

DRI stock opened at $172.87 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

