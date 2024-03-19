Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after acquiring an additional 393,936 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DQ opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

