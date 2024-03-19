Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.
NYSE:DQ opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.19.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
