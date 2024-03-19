Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cue Energy Resources Limited (ASX:CUE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cue Energy Resources Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum. It has petroleum assets in Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

