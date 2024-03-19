CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 2.7 %

CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,266. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

