CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $310.22 and last traded at $312.50. 907,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,136,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.97, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

