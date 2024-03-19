Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 289,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $667.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCRN

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,550,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 179,093 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.