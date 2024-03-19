Critical Survey: Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) vs. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rani Therapeutics and Immunome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunome 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 386.53%. Immunome has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Rani Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rani Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunome.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Immunome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 61.40 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.37 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($1.81) -12.21

Rani Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rani Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -65.25% -39.80% Immunome N/A -191.23% -42.48%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Immunome on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.