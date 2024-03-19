Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 462 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

