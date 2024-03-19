Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,147 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

