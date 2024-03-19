Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 931,387 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3857 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

