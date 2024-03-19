Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 83,067 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 9,830.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,557,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.