Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 724 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,551,000 after purchasing an additional 468,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

