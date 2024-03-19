Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FRTY opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Company Profile

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

