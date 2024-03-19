Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $969,370. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.