Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after buying an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after buying an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

