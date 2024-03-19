Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

