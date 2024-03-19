Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.32 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

