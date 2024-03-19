Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,750,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

