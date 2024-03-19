Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

