Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 450 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

