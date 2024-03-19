Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 352 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

