Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Hold Rating at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,858. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at $42,718,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citi Trends

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

