Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Hold Rating at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Citi Trends Stock Performance
Shares of CTRN traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,858. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400,146 shares in the company, valued at $42,718,454.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,477. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
