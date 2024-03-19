Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

