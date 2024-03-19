CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRA International news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 1,301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Stock Down 1.2 %

CRA International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRAI

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.