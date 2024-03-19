CPI Aerostructures (CVU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN: CVU):

3/17/2024 – CPI Aerostructures is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 5,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,599. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

