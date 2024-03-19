Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,064,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 795,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,261. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COUR

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.