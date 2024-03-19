CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
CorVel Trading Down 0.7 %
CRVL opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. CorVel has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.07.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at CorVel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.