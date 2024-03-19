CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

CorVel Trading Down 0.7 %

CRVL opened at $245.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.33. CorVel has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $265.14. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007 in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after buying an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

