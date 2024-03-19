Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corsair Gaming

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 791,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 692,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 492,651 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 213,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

