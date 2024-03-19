Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $994.49 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,016.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $925.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

