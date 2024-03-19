Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE NUE opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.61.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
