Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $532.82 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $547.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.41.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

