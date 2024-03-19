Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

