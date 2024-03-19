Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Trading Up 4.1 %

CMI stock opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.23. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

