Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
