Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.