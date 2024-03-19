Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

