Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 139,064 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.