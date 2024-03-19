Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,058,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

